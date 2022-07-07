Connecticut's first Black female chief public defender says "It's an honor"

For the first time ever, Connecticut's chief public defender is a Black woman.

TaShun Bowden-Lewis officially began her job last Friday in the Division of Public Defender Services.

That’s the division that represents clients in more than 100,000 criminal, child protection, delinquency defense, and family support cases annually.

The Norwalk-native joined "All Things Considered" to share her thoughts on achieving this milestone and on whether or not Connecticut Public Defenders have the money and the time to give defendants the representation they deserve.

She said she will emphasize getting Connecticut's Public Defenders out in the community to build trust.