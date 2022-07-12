Boating fatalities are up slightly this year. Here’s how you can stay safe.

A boat accident near Portland, Conn. on Sunday that left one person dead is the sixth boating fatality in the state so far this year. The annual average number of boating fatalities in Connecticut is about six people, according to statistics from the U.S. Coast Guard. With the 2022 boating season only halfway through, the state is on track to have slightly more boating fatalities than the annual average.

“[In] 81% of the fatal boating accidents, a person drowned. And what’s the really telling number with that is that of the fatal accident victims that drowned, 83% were not wearing a lifejacket,” said Walt Taylor, lead boating safety specialist for the Coast Guard’s northeast district. “You should always wear your lifejacket, even if it’s not required by law.”

According to Taylor, alcohol is also a common contributing factor in boating accidents.

“Always boat sober,” he said. “If you’re going to have alcohol on the boat, have a sober operator that knows the rules of the road, knows how to operate the vessel, so everyone else on board is safe.”

Taylor also emphasized the importance of boating safety course. To obtain a certificate to operate a boat in Connecticut, residents are required to take a safety course or pass a test with a score of 80% or higher.