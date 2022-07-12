Instead of promised tax relief, many drivers in Connecticut were hit with higher car tax bills

The good news was that the state was lowering the cap in over 70 municipalities this year on car taxes from $45 per $1000 of assessed car value (or 45 "mills") to 32.46 mills.

The bad news is that many tax payers have found that, because of higher used car valuations during the pandemic, their car tax bills are actually higher than they were last year.

Hearst Connecticut Reporter Abigail Brone has been following this situation. She joined All Things Considered to talk about how we got here and what could happen next.