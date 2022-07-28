28 cases of monkeypox now reported in Connecticut

There are now at least 28 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Connecticut. That's according to

the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Connecticut health officials and advocates met Thursday to dispel misinformation about how it’s spread. They say shots are available for any person who may have had an exposure through close personal contact in the last two weeks.

Gov. Ned Lamont joined the press conference to raise awareness about the availability of testing and vaccinations. Lamont said a larger shipment of vaccines is on the way in a few days.

Monkeypox is spread through close, prolonged contact, including coming into contact with skin lesions or body fluids, officials said. It causes a rash that can look like large pimples or blisters. If it first appears in the genital area, it could be mistaken for something like a sexually transmitted disease. Usually, people with monkeypox fully recover.

Lamont said people who have an open lesion or rash can call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment for testing.

Connecticut’s first case was announced July 5.

Across the U.S., there are more than 4,600 reported monkeypox cases.

