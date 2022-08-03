© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Connecticut Mirror's Mark Pazniokas previews the August 9 primaries

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published August 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
Connecticut Mirror Co-founder and Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas joined "All Things Considered" for a robust discussion about the August 9th primaries in Connecticut.

We spent a fair amount of time on the Republican senate primary featuring Themis Klarides and her more conservative rivals Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj.

All three seem to be keeping lower profile so far this election season. We also discussed some of the players in other races in both parties, and why turnout this year might be especially low.

