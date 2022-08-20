© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

2 people dead following boating accident in Stonington

Connecticut Public Radio
Published August 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT

Two people died following a boating accident in Stonington.

Authorities responded Saturday to a report of an accident. A boat was found adrift off the shoreline. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene; authorities have not released their identities.

A preliminary investigation has found the boat collided with a break wall in Stonington on Friday night, state environmental officials said.

Authorities on Saturday were conducting an investigation.

As of mid-July, there had been six boating fatalities in Connecticut this year. On average, about six people die each year while boating in Connecticut, according to U.S. Coast Guard data.

