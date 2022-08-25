Assessment results show the pandemic continues to hurt Connecticut student achievement

The pandemic may be fading as a public health crisis, but it is still having a negative effect on student achievement in Connecticut.

State officials released new data Thursday that show Connecticut student achievement is still below pre-pandemic levels. And, even though there is some room for optimism, it’s hard to ignore this: last year’s test data is lower than the three most recent pre-pandemic years, and that’s true for students across the board – those with high needs, and those without.

Specifically, the state estimates that students in 4th and 5th grades may be two-to-three months behind where they would have been had there not been a pandemic. Middle schoolers may be five to seven months behind in English Language Arts, and a year or more behind in math.

“While there is still a lot of work to do, it is heartening to see some signs of academic success despite two unusually challenging school years for educators, students, and their school communities,” state Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said, in a statement. “As students return to classrooms this fall, we remain committed to working with district and school leaders who are considering these results with other sources of information, which must include the voices of educators, students, families, and the community. Through these partnerships, we continue to work toward equitable learning recovery so that all students will thrive.”

The statewide testing indicators show a drop of roughly six-to-eight percentage points in English language arts and math, and around four percentage points in science. The state data also show that students identifying as Asian and white had higher test scores than their Black and Hispanic peers.

If there is good news, it’s that the pace of student learning increased last year.

The data show math test scores in most grades grew slightly faster than they did a few years back. But the rate of growth will have to accelerate significantly if the gaps in achievement are to be closed.

