Conn.’s application period for winter home heating help opens this week

Residents who think they’ll need help paying their winter home heating bills this fall can apply for assistance as of Thursday , the state announced.

The program is called the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program, and it offers both homeowners and renters help with heating costs.

“Here in Connecticut, we have many available services to protect vulnerable households from the cold each year, including safeguarding those who have fallen behind on their utility heating bills to avoid the risk of a shutoff,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I urge residents who may need assistance to consider applying for this program to get them through the winter months.”

The program is federally funded. The state anticipates getting $79 million this year, to be administered by the Department of Social Services. The question now is whether that will be enough. Earlier this month, a group of federal legislators wrote to congressional budget writers, asking them to increase funding for what’s known as the LIHEAP program -- Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. U.S. Senators. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy signed on, as did U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney.

In a press conference Wednesday, Lamont said that -- if that effort fails -- the state may be able address funding shortfalls when legislators come back into session in January.

