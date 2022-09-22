Yale New Haven Health lays off over 70 in pandemic restructuring, VP says

Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) laid off 72 management-level employees on Wednesday.

“These positions are all management-level and above,” said Vincent Petrini, senior vice president, YNHH, responding to a CT Post story. “It’s part of a restructuring post pandemic. No direct patient-facing positions are impacted by this action.”

Petrini said YNHH was not alone in facing a projected loss of $300 million; other health systems including Cleveland Clinic “had lost $800 million, Mass General Brigham – $950 million, [and] Ascension, close to $2 billion in the last year.”

External factors were to blame, Petrini said.

“Historic inflation, which has driven up supply chain costs,” he pointed out. “Rising cost of labor. Reimbursements that have not kept pace in the environment, and a loss of federal Cares Act dollars, which helped stabilize hospitals during this very difficult period of the pandemic.”

The health system will not fill an additional 83 remaining positions that are vacant.