© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Domestic violence calls are most dangerous for Connecticut police officers

Connecticut Public Radio
Published October 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
Bristol Police Officers killed
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
A Bristol police officer is hugged at the scene as Connecticut State Police and municipal police agencies gather to honor their fallen after the shooting of three Bristol Police Officers on Redstone Hill Road that preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene In Bristol, Connecticut October 13, 2022.

Officials say two Bristol police officers may have been “lured” to their deaths when responding to a domestic violence 911 call Wednesday night. A third officer was seriously injured.

Domestic violence calls are the most dangerous for police officers in Connecticut. The calls make up the largest share of Connecticut officer assaults.

An average of 275 assaults are documented each year, making up a little more than a third of all assaults against officers, according to an analysis of Connecticut State Police data by Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project.

It is one of the most dangerous calls you can get called to as a first responder,” said Meghan Scanlon, CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “I don’t think any department takes it lightly when they are responding to these situations.”

Wednesday's incident in Bristol may have been an ambush, which left Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34 dead. Officer Alec Lurato, 26, was recovering from serious wounds.

What happened to the Bristol police officers is called an "entrapment ambush," said Eric Dlugolenski, a Central Connecticut State University professor and former West Haven police sergeant.

“The features of an entrapment ambush, essentially, is that it’s premeditated,” he said. “So you have someone essentially lying in wait. They have basically every advantage tactically on an officer that’s just going to another call.”

He said entrapment ambush against officers is rare. Based on national data, there's an average of 200 to 215 officer ambush incidents a year, Dlugolenski said.

“New England’s numbers have always been in the lowest category for ambushes,” he said. “So for Connecticut, this is a really new experience and it’s something people are really reeling from.”

Scanlon added that fake calls of domestic violence are rare, making up 3% of domestic violence calls to her hotline.

We certainly don’t want it to send the wrong message in terms of people reaching out to either our hotline CTSafeConnect or to their local police department when they are really having an issue of domestic violence,” Scanlon said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the non-mandated Lethality Assessment Program in Connecticut – law enforcement’s response to intimate partner violence. Officers have screened more than 75,000 survivors for potential danger, and helped connect people with resources.

Tags
News New England News Collaborativegunspoliceviolence

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content