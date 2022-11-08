Live Results: Connecticut's General Assembly, Secretary of the State and other statewide races

A number of statewide positions were on Tuesday's ballot, including attorney general, comptroller, secretary of the State and treasurer.

Connecticut Public has spoken with many of the candidates during the campaign; learn more below. Results will also be posted for a number of races for the Connecticut state Senate and House.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

About the races

Secretary of the State

Republican candidate Dominic Rapini said he believes fraud is undermining elections in Connecticut.

“There absolutely is a culture of fraud in our cities that we have to take care of,” Rapini said. “Because, when we don’t do that, people feel that their vote does not count.”

Democratic candidate Stephanie Thomas said cases of fraud in Connecticut are small when compared to the large numbers of people who vote. In 2020, Connecticut saw record turnout at the polls.

“You think about the 1.8 million voters who vote here in Connecticut – it’s what most people would call an acceptable risk. I think zero fraud is naive and unrealistic,” Thomas said.

Thomas and Rapini met in a debate hosted by Connecticut Public on Oct. 18 .

Treasurer

If elected, Erick Russell could be the first Black out LGBTQ person elected to statewide office in U.S. history, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. Russell, a Democrat, is an attorney who specializes in municipal finances.

He faces Harry Arora, a Republican state representative and ranking member of the Labor and Public Employees Committee. He’s also a member of the Energy & Technology and the Human Services Committees.

Comptroller

Democratic State Rep. Sean Scanlon is in his fourth term representing Branford and Guilford and is the House chairman of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding committee.

Mary Fay has served three terms as a member of West Hartford’s Town Council. Fay, a Republican, is a financial services senior executive.

Attorney General



William Tong has served as Connecticut’s attorney general since 2019. Tong, a Democrat, was a member of the state House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019. Tong touts his work combating the opioid and addiction crisis, and securing settlement money for Connecticut.

Jessica Kordas bills herself as a “political outsider” who got involved “with fighting against mask mandates” in Norwalk. Kordas, a Republican, is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association and said she is an advocate for the rights of parents to make decisions for their children.