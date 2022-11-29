Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek third term

After seven years in office, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election.

“Over the past two terms, our team has helped to take Hartford from near-bankruptcy to stability and growth and then through the uncertainty and disruption of a global pandemic, to a new recovery,” Bronin said in a video announcement.

Bronin highlighted efforts to rebuild schools, attract historic amounts of private investment, investments in city youth, and lowering property tax rates.

“I’m really proud of that work and I’m thankful for the chance to do it, but today as I approach my eighth year as mayor I announce that I will not be seeking a third term,” Bronin said. “The work is never done. The most we can hope for is to do the work well and to pass the baton.”

Bronin did not share in his announcement video what he plans to do after his term ends.

“Our mission was to make sure that everybody had a share in Hartford’s rise,” Bronin said. “We’ve made progress toward that vision.”

Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement of support shortly after the announcement.

“Luke Bronin has been one of Hartford’s most vocal advocates and a dedicated supporter of the revitalization of the city and its growth,” Lamont said. “He has been an important collaborator with our administration, including on issues concerning housing, public health, increased access to quality education, and public safety.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said Bronin was an “inspiring and effective leader” and said Bronin’s term in Hartford would lead him to other opportunities for leadership.




