News

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek third term

Connecticut Public Radio | By Cassandra Basler
Published November 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST
Updated November 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin speaks at a 2022 press conference
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE - Mayor Luke Bronin announces the Pipeline 4.0 program and new partnership with Girls for Technology and GalaxE.Solutions in Hartford, Connecticut on February 17, 2022.

After seven years in office, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election.

“Over the past two terms, our team has helped to take Hartford from near-bankruptcy to stability and growth and then through the uncertainty and disruption of a global pandemic, to a new recovery,” Bronin said in a video announcement.

Bronin highlighted efforts to rebuild schools, attract historic amounts of private investment, investments in city youth, and lowering property tax rates.

“I’m really proud of that work and I’m thankful for the chance to do it, but today as I approach my eighth year as mayor I announce that I will not be seeking a third term,” Bronin said. “The work is never done. The most we can hope for is to do the work well and to pass the baton.”

Bronin did not share in his announcement video what he plans to do after his term ends.

“Our mission was to make sure that everybody had a share in Hartford’s rise,” Bronin said. “We’ve made progress toward that vision.”

Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement of support shortly after the announcement.

“Luke Bronin has been one of Hartford’s most vocal advocates and a dedicated supporter of the revitalization of the city and its growth,” Lamont said. “He has been an important collaborator with our administration, including on issues concerning housing, public health, increased access to quality education, and public safety.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said Bronin was an “inspiring and effective leader” and said Bronin’s term in Hartford would lead him to other opportunities for leadership.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler is a radio reporter and editor at Connecticut Public. She has covered juvenile justice, the opioid crisis, immigration, social justice and inequity. You can find her reporting in New Haven and Fairfield counties. She previously worked at WSHU Public Radio and her work has appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Here & Now.
See stories by Cassandra Basler

