Hauled out of CT's Mystic River, this century-old ship is finally getting a makeover

For onlookers who gathered near the south dock at Mystic Seaport Museum, it was quite a spectacle. Two enormous cranes slowly lifted the 123-foot schooner L.A. Dunton completely out of the Mystic River on Tuesday, and carefully set her down on dry land. It’s the first step of a multi-year renovation project that will restore the vessel back to its former glory.

The schooner was designed by Thomas F. McManus, and built by Arthur D. Story and launched from his shipyard at Essex, Massachusetts in 1921. According to Mystic Seaport, the L.A. Dunton was probably one of the last schooners to be built without an engine, although she was later retro-fitted with one.

For the first few years, the L.A. Dunton fished cod and halibut near Boston. In 1934 she was sold to owners in Newfoundland, and for the next few decades was used as a fishing and light freighting vessel. Mystic Seaport Museum acquired her in 1963.

“There’s a purity about her that is just extraordinary,” said Walter Ansel, Mystic Seaport’s shipyard director. “She was never converted to any other use. To have a vessel like that is a real treasure.”

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Sea divers in 45.4°F water go under The L.A Dunton to make sure all straps are secure and stable for lifting.

Ansel said the L.A. Dunton is one of the finest examples of a Grand Banks-style fishing schooner still in existence, but age has caught up with her, and major renovations are needed. One of the most problematic issues for the vessel is the hull, which over time has lost its curved shape.

“She’s flattened out terribly over the years,” explained Ansel. “We will have to push and manipulate the old timbers in the hull back to their original shape, and then we’ll have to replace them in kind with new oak and pine, so we can make her a strong hull for sailing and longevity.”

Ansel said they are currently sourcing white oak for the planking of the hull from Connecticut and Virginia. Ansel said the goal is to get the vessel looking as good as new and sailing once again, but he expects the renovations could take up to 10 years.