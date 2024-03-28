© 2024 Connecticut Public

Connecticut College names new president, after a tumultuous year

Connecticut Public Radio | By Terell Wright
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:09 PM EDT

Connecticut College has named Andrea Chapdelaine as its next president, effective June 1.

The search began after Katherine Bergeron, ‘Conn College’s’ former president, resigned amid months of protest from students demanding her resignation.

Currently, Chapdelaine serves as the president of Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, a role held since 2015. Earning a master's degree and Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Connecticut, Chapdelaine was previously vice president of academic affairs at Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.

During her leadership at Hood, Chapdelaine has overseen a successful increase in the college’s enrollment, retention and endowment. In October, Hood received a $50 million donation, the largest in the college’s history.

With a strong fundraising record, Chapdelaine’s role will be to steward Conn College in a new, visionary direction.

Bergeron was ousted in 2023 after Rodmon King, the former dean of institutional equity and inclusion resigned in protest to then-President Bergeron’s planning of an event at a Florida social club with accusations of racism and antisemitism.

For 10 days, students locked themselves in the college’s administrative building which housed the president’s office, demanding additional funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programming and the resignation of Bergeron.

Chapdelaine was selected after a search committee comprised of students, faculty and college board members met throughout the academic year. The college tapped executive search firm WittKieffer to lead the search for prospective candidates.

Chapdelaine will replace Les Wong, the college’s interim president since June 2023.

“The college could not find, nor seek a better person for the job,” Wong said in a statement to the college community.
Terell Wright
Terell Wright is a Larry Lunden News Intern based in New London. He attends Connecticut College, where he is studying political economy and history. Wright has reported for various outlets including The Day, American City Business Journals and WABE.
See stories by Terell Wright

