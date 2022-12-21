Storm expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Connecticut Thursday, Friday

A storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Connecticut Thursday afternoon and Friday. Localized and coastal flooding are possible, as are power outages.

Here’s what we know about the storm, from the forecast to how utilities and emergency officials are preparing:

Coastal flood watch for southern Connecticut

The system has the potential for “damaging southerly wind gusts” with heavy rain and the risk for river and stream flooding, the National Weather Service said.

A coastal flood watch is in effect Friday for southern Connecticut, including southern parts of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties. At least 1 foot of water is possible near the waterfront and shoreline, the weather service said.

A flash freeze is possible Friday evening, where damp areas turn to ice due to quickly dropping temperatures, said Garett Argianas, Connecticut Public’s meteorologist.

Travel

Travel issues aren’t expected on the roads Wednesday or Thursday during the day.

But the rain and wind could affect road conditions Thursday night and Friday — and flights could be affected, too.

State police officials are encouraging people to be careful.

“With a major rain and wind storm predicted for later in the week, and with more drivers on the road, we ask everyone to be prepared and use caution,” Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer with Connecticut State Police, said in a statement.

Utilities preparing

Utility companies are preparing for the storm.

The combination of soaking rain and strong winds can more easily bring down trees and tree limbs onto power lines and equipment causing outages, Eversource said.

“The energy company’s line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles so they can quickly respond when and where needed,” the company said in a statement. “Eversource is also bringing in hundreds of outside crews in addition to the regular complement of contractors to assist with restoring power if needed.”

Tips to prepare

Eversource offers the following tips to prepare for stormy weather.

Assemble or restock a storm kit with things like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and essentials and any needed medications.

Make sure cellphones and devices are fully charged.

Create an emergency plan with family members and prepare to check on elderly neighbors and friends.

Connecticut State Police offers the following tips for motorists: