© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CT group gets federal funding to help fight opioid epidemic

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
connection.jpg
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
/
Connecticut Public
(From Left) Rashida Rattray, Connecticut Fair Housing Center education and outreach coordinator, Mayor Ben Florsheim, Senator Richard Blumenthal, The Connection CEO Lisa DeMatteis Lepore, The Connection Chief Business Development officer Beth Connor, and Nikita Joslyn The Connection Training Staff Development Specialist.

A Middletown social services nonprofit is getting $243,000 in federal funding for its mental health and substance abuse programs, including renovations to a treatment center for women and children.

The announcement was made on Tuesday with local and state officials.

The Connection is excited to get the funding, said Lisa DeMatteis-Lepore, the nonprofit’s CEO. They will use the funding to provide integrated CPR, mental health, and training for their front-line staff to use Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug. 

Funding will also help people across the state with issues such as homelessness, substance abuse, and community justice rehabilitation.

“Helping out our communities to fight the opioid epidemic is a vital component to make our state healthier,“ DeMatteis-Lepore said.

The organization has big plans for the Hallie House, a residential program for women and children. Officials plan to renovate the kitchen and common areas.

The federal funding will also help the organization open 1,000 complimentary enrollments for youth and general mental health first aid training.

“The Connection will continue to help individuals from all walks of life to change generational cycles of abuse and neglect,” DeMatteis-Lepore said.

Collaborating with the community can help Connecticut overcome the epidemic of opioid abuse, by focusing on education and training, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

The federal funds would give front-line staff tools to use in the field, teach others how to identify mental illness, and reach out to people with substance abuse disorder to connect them to other rehabilitation programs, Blumenthal said.

Overdose deaths involving fentanyl continue to be a problem across Connecticut, state officials said. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, between January and November 2022, there were more than 1,100 confirmed fatal overdoses. Of those deaths, 85% involved fentanyl; the remaining included other drugs such as xylazine (an animal tranquilizer) and Gabapetin.

The report also mentions that in 2021 the death rate was disproportionately higher among people in the Black community and Hispanic community.

A report by the National Institute of Drug Abuse said that women are more sensitive to pain than men and more likely to have chronic pain; women are also more likely to misuse antidepressants, “which could contribute to the high rates of opioid prescriptions among women of reproductive age.”

Blumenthal said the Hallie House, through its focus on women, is “a model of what we need.”

“The Connection, in its training and ability to identify and reach out to people who suffer from mental illness or substance use disorder, is so critical in this fight for public mental health,” Blumenthal said.

He said more resources are needed in the mental health field to provide training to professionals to help save lives.

Tags
News healthopioids
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
See stories by Maricarmen Cajahuaringa

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content