News

Yale School of Music alumni come up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published February 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST

The 65th Grammy Awards turned out to be a big night for some alumni musicians from the Yale School of Music.

Eight musicians with ties to Yale brought home Grammy Awards Sunday night, including composer Kevin Puts, who earned his master’s degree from the school in 1999. Puts’ orchestral piece “Contact” won in the “Best Contemporary Classical Composition” category. The music was played by the ensemble “Time for Three” and the Philadelphia Orchestra and conducted by Xian Zhang.

Some Yale musicians also earned Grammys as part of a larger ensemble. Double bassist Daniel Krekeler won as a member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra for a performance of Terrance Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” which was conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Composer Michael Gilbertson, who earned his doctorate in composition at Yale in 2021, also won for his pieces “Born” and “Returning,” which were featured on the album “Born” that took home the Grammy in the “Best Classical Choral Performance” category.

In all, 32 Yale School of Music alumni were nominated for Grammy Awards this year.

Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
Ray Hardman

