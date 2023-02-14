© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Harford’s Main Street home to Hartford Black Heroes Trail

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published February 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST
A Black Heroes of Hartford sign recognizing actress and storyteller Gertrude Blanks is one of 19 similar signs along Main Street in Hartford through an effort initiated by Bridgitte Prince.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A Black Heroes of Hartford sign recognizing actress and storyteller Gertrude Blanks is one of 19 similar signs along Main Street in Hartford through an effort initiated by Bridgitte Prince.

In time for Black History Month, the city of Hartford has marked off what it is calling “The Hartford Black Heroes Trail.” It’s made up of 19 strategically-placed signs erected along a four mile stretch of Main Street that starts at Hartford City Hall, takes you past Dunkin’ Donuts Park and finishes around the Connecticut Works building.

Project creator Bridgitte Prince says the signs are meant to celebrate and educate readers about the lives of Hartford’s great Black achievers.

“I want people to connect with it,” Prince said on Connecticut Public Radio, ”by just looking at it and saying, wow, I did not know this is Hartford.”

Prince says the signs have been placed at or near locations where the commemorated made their marks. For example, the Black Heroes Trail sign commemorating former Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry is in front of City Hall.

“We were really trying to put the banner where that person's history lie,” Prince said.

Each sign on the trail features a brief biographical write up plus a way for the reader to learn more.

"Every banner has a QR code," Prince said. “It will connect that reader to ... more information.”

When February, and Black History Month ends, Prince says The Hartford Black Heroes Trail won’t end with them.

“We're going to apply for a 'Love [Your] Block' grant because we do want it to be big,” Prince said. “It's dozens if not hundreds more people who need to be on the list.”

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate