Harford’s Main Street home to Hartford Black Heroes Trail

In time for Black History Month, the city of Hartford has marked off what it is calling “The Hartford Black Heroes Trail.” It’s made up of 19 strategically-placed signs erected along a four mile stretch of Main Street that starts at Hartford City Hall, takes you past Dunkin’ Donuts Park and finishes around the Connecticut Works building.

Project creator Bridgitte Prince says the signs are meant to celebrate and educate readers about the lives of Hartford’s great Black achievers.

“I want people to connect with it,” Prince said on Connecticut Public Radio, ”by just looking at it and saying, wow, I did not know this is Hartford.”

Prince says the signs have been placed at or near locations where the commemorated made their marks. For example, the Black Heroes Trail sign commemorating former Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry is in front of City Hall.

“We were really trying to put the banner where that person's history lie,” Prince said.

Each sign on the trail features a brief biographical write up plus a way for the reader to learn more.

"Every banner has a QR code," Prince said. “It will connect that reader to ... more information.”

When February, and Black History Month ends, Prince says The Hartford Black Heroes Trail won’t end with them.

“We're going to apply for a 'Love [Your] Block' grant because we do want it to be big,” Prince said. “It's dozens if not hundreds more people who need to be on the list.”