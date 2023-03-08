© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut sues firearm companies in ghost gun crackdown

By The Associated Press
Published March 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST
220831_Tong_Frontier_DW
Dave Wurtzel
/
File/Connecticut Public
Attorney General William Tong says Connecticut has sued four gun companies he says violated state consumer protection laws.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut on Tuesday sued four gun companies it accused of mailing illegal firearm parts with no serial numbers to an undercover state investigator, the latest legal filing by states and cities seeking to crack down on untraceable ghost guns.

Announcing the civil lawsuit, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong displayed AR-15 “80% lower receivers” that the companies sent to the investigator. The components can be used to make automatic and semi-automatic rifles.

“Ghost guns are an untraceable menace that exist for one reason — to evade law enforcement and registration," Tong said. “They are a threat to public safety, and they are illegal in Connecticut.”

The civil lawsuit accuses the companies of violating state consumer protection laws, which carry fines of up to $5,000 per violation. Tong suggested the companies also violated the state's 2019 criminal ghost gun ban. But he would not comment on any criminal investigation.

Police across the country are seeing a proliferation of ghost guns.

In Hartford, police seized 57 ghost guns last year, up from 21 in 2021 and seven in 2020, Tong said. Connecticut is one of 11 states that regulate the sales and manufacturing of unmarked gun parts, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Connecticut joins other states and cities that have sued gun companies over ghost guns, including San Francisco, New York and New York City.

In state court in Hartford, Tong's office sued Indie Guns of Orlando, Florida; Steel Fox Firearms of DeLand, Florida; Hell Fire Armory of Wilmington, North Carolina; and AR Industries of Orem, Utah.

Indie Guns owner Lawrence Destefano, whose company also is being sued by New York state, New York City and two other cities, called the lawsuits baseless. He said they are an attack on what he called craft gun ownership and a government attempt to track more gun owners.

“The only reason these lawsuits were filed was to force a settlement that requires the defendant to turn over customer data,” he said in a phone interview. “I will never turn over unfettered, blanket, indiscriminate customer data.”

The other three companies did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Tags
News gunsLatest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content