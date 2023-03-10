© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Arts, Culture and Tourism leaders say consistent funding will spur economic growth

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST

As many of the state’s arts and culture organizations continue to struggle in the aftermath of the pandemic, Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering several bills that would provide a steady stream of funding intended to build momentum and consistency within those organizations.

One such bill would call on the state Department of Economic and Community Development, or DECD to provide grants to arts and culture organizations across the state. At a public hearing late last month, Arts and Culture leaders came out in droves to support the bill.

“The message is clear—our cultural institutions want funding that is meaningful, reliable, and equitable,” Dr. Jason Mancini, executive director of Connecticut Humanities, told the legislature’s Commerce Committee. “This will help us to become strong, vibrant, resilient communities and organizations that best serve our citizens.”

To that end, Mancini told lawmakers about a funding roadmap, written with input from hundreds of stakeholders in the arts, culture, and tourism sector in Connecticut. That roadmap suggests it would take a yearly investment of $58.5 million to galvanize the sector.

“That breaks down to $25 million for the Office of Tourism’s statewide marketing, $17.5 million for the Connecticut Cultural Fund, 8 million for arts, culture, and tourism earmarks, 5 million for infrastructure, and 3 million for workforce development,” said Mancini.

Mancini suggested to lawmakers that the state would be missing a big opportunity if the sector isn’t fully funded by 2026, the 250th anniversary of our nation’s Independence.

“Connecticut has an incredible story to tell, our history, heritage and diversity,” said Mancini. “And if we are not preparing for that, we’re going to miss out terribly on our ability to bring to bear the power of arts, culture and tourism.”

The bill would also require the DECD to “identify strategic goals, establish metrics and establish an accountability structure for such grants.” DECD Commissioner, Alexandra Daum told lawmakers this part of the bill is unnecessary, since there are systems already in place that cover this requirement.

The Commerce Committee voted to refer the bill to the legislature’s Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee for consideration.

Tags
News ConnecticutConnecticut legislaturearttourism
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content