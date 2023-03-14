Yale School of Music alumni honored by Academy of Arts and Letters

The Academy of Arts and Letters has announced this year's 16 recipients of awards in music.

Among those honored late last month was Peter Shin . The composer, who earned his Master’s Degree at Yale in 2020, received a $15,000 Charles Ives Fellowship award. Named after the groundbreaking Connecticut composer Charles Ives, the award was established by Ive’s widow, Harmony.

Composer and 2012 Yale grad David Ludwig won a $10,000 Arts and Letters Award, which honors “outstanding artistic achievement and composers who have arrived at their own voice.”

Along with the cash prize, Ludwig will receive an additional $10k to record his music, and have it presented in a concert at the Academy.

Robert Honstein , who received his Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate at Yale took home the Andrew Imbrie Award in Music. The $10,000 award honors mid-career composers.

2011 Yale grad, composer Andy Akiho received a $15,000 Goddard Lieberson Fellowship in Music. According to the Academy’s website, the award was endowed in 1978 by the CBS Foundation, and is given to “mid-career composers of exceptional gifts.”

In addition, awards were given to two current YSM students. Composers Luke Haaksma and Harriet Steinke received $7,500 Charles Ives Scholarships.

The winners are selected by a panel of Academy of Arts and Letters members, which included Yale School of Music alumni.

The winners were announced on February 27, and will receive their awards at the Academy’s Ceremonial on May 24, 2023.