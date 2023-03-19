5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

Five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from eight to 17, were killed in a fiery early morning crash Sunday on a New York highway, police said.

The children were from Derby, a school official said.

Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree and caught fire. A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the Nissan Rogue, was the only survivor, according to a statement provided by Kieran O’Leary, spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department.

The 9-year-old was “apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear,” according to the statement. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The five who were killed include four males and a female. Their identities have not yet been released. Authorities were in the process of notifying family members on Sunday.

The Derby school superintendent issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying the kids were from Derby.

"The family recently moved to Derby and the children were not registered in our schools," said the superintendent, Matthew J. Conway Jr. "Our thoughts go out to the family during this unimaginable tragedy."

Conway said school leaders will be following up with the family "to ensure they have the support needed during this time."

Police had said all the children are from Connecticut, which is roughly 12 miles by car from Scarsdale.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m. and remains under investigation.

Connecticut Public contributed to this report.