UConn prepares to celebrate men’s basketball team at championship rally

The UConn men’s basketball team is making a triumphant return to Connecticut Tuesday afternoon after winning the NCAA national championship.

A championship rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

Admission is free, but students and fans must claim tickets to the event.

The team was flying back to Connecticut Tuesday afternoon. The University of Connecticut defeated San Diego State 76-59 Monday night in Houston to earn its fifth NCAA national championship.

A capacity crowd celebrated Monday night at Gampel in Storrs. The celebration got out-of-hand as parts of the campus were vandalized. Light poles were broken and windows were busted in some buildings. A vehicle was turned on its side. Fires were set in trash dumpsters and on wooden benches, officials said.

UConn reported that 15 people were arrested and charged with various crimes. Most were UConn students, officials said.

Meanwhile, 16 people were transported to area hospitals, although none of their injuries were considered to be significant, officials said.

UConn police were investigating the vandalism.

Hartford rally planned for Saturday



Meanwhile, a victory parade and rally for the team will be held in downtown Hartford on Saturday, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced.

Saturday’s parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will start at the State Capitol at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

The rally will begin around noon outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street.