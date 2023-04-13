Operation Fuel ends assistance program early, citing spikes in demand and energy costs

Operation Fuel is shutting down its winter and spring energy assistance program early. The nonprofit announced it will close the program on Friday, April 14, citing spikes in demand and fuel costs.

Earlier this year, Operation Fuel paused applications for energy assistance, due to extreme demand. The window for applications opened again in April, but the group signaled another closure was looming.

On Wednesday, Operation Fuel said it was closing its program until August. The group said it was fielding an "unprecedented" number of requests from consumers struggling with their utility bills. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, energy prices spiked across the world.

Between December and April, the group said it provided nearly $8 million in energy assistance to 8,000 households. "The demand for energy assistance from the nonprofit has increased substantially from a year ago, when Operation Fuel served 6,502 households all year," the organization said in a statement.

During February and March, Operation Fuel received over 6,000 calls, and about 100 applications a day, according to Operation Fuel’s Executive Director Brenda Watson.

“There has been an unprecedented request for energy assistance this year, so Operation Fuel has made the difficult decision to close our program for 2022-23,” Watson said, in a statement.

Operation Fuel plans to resume providing energy assistance when its summer and fall program opens on Aug. 1, for fiscal year 2023-24.

“Anyone who needs energy assistance through May 31, should contact their utility company or the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) by calling 211,” Watson said.

This story will be updated.