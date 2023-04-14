New Haven mayor pleads for employee accused of stealing overtime pay to surrender

A New Haven official who allegedly stole more than $11,000 in overtime pay is still missing, city officials said Friday.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Dennice Pair, an employee with the city’s Office of Building Inspection and Enforcement, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. Police said attempts to locate Pair have been unsuccessful and are asking Pair to surrender herself.

“We are urging Ms. Pair to turn herself in and face accountability for her actions,” Elicker said.

Pair is facing first-degree larceny charges. Elicker said she fraudulently obtained $11,485.39 in overtime hours for herself from July to October of last year.

Pair was placed on administrative leave in November. If she is convicted, she could face serious jail time.

“Ms. Pair faces arrest charges on larceny in the First degree — a Class B felony — and if convicted, it carries a penalty of one to 20 years jail time and a fine of up to $15,000,” Elicker said.

Police have attempted several times to look for Pair after obtaining a arrest warrant on April 6, Elicker said. Police attempted to locate her at her home. They also looked for her in the immediate area and even tracked down her phone records for any clues.

But they have been unable to locate her. Now Elicker is now asking the public for help.

“The Police Department has issued a 'BOLO' order," Elicke said. "A 'Be On the Lookout for Order,' for Ms. Pair.”

Pair is still an employee with the building department. If found, will also face a disciplinary hearing.

Elicker said Pair may have also fraudulently given herself overtime before 2022. She has been working for the city for 12 years and received a total of $145,000 in overtime pay since she started to work for the city.

According to a police report, Pair was allegedly able to give herself overtime pay due to her role as an executive administrative assistant. That role gave her access to employee timecards and the city’s payroll software known as MUNIS.

The report also revealed Pair faced disciplinary action over her performance. It said she clocked in and out at irregular hours. The police report also said Pair expressed dissatisfaction with her job and wanted a higher salary but was refused. Pair’s annual salary is $57,177.

But while the city is now asking for public help, Pair had been on its radar for months, after an internal investigation revealed she obtained thousands in overtime pay without getting approval from superiors. Pair was investigated after the city’s Budget Department found out the overtime she was paid was half of her department’s overtime budget.

Elicker said the city has made improvements since then in payroll auditing to lessen the chances of a repeat incident. New Haven Police Detective Matthew Collier and a partner attempted to contact Pair at her home in late January.

“Pair did not answer the door. I dialed her apartment and left a voicemail through the on-site intercom. As of February 10, 2023, I have not heard from Pair,” Collier said.