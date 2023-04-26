© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Two arrested in connection with shooting that killed Hartford 12-year-old

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
IMG_1996.jpg
Bianca Pierce
/
Provided
12-year-old SéCret Pierce died following a drive-by shooting on Huntington Street in Hartford, Conn. on Thursday, April 20, 2021.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Hartford that left a 12-year-old girl dead last week. But the two teenagers taken into custody are not charged with shooting young Se’Cret Pierce.

Instead, police said, they were among the people wounded by gunfire from the drive-by shooters.

According to an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by Connecticut Public, the attack was recorded on video. Police said a gunman was hanging out the rear driver's side window of the car, shooting over the roof. At least seventeen shots were fired.

Eighteen-year-old Jeremy Francis was on the sidewalk nearby, when a bullet shattered his pelvis. Police said he fell, then used a gun to return fire at the car.

Francis was arrested because when he shot back, people — including the 12-year-old girl — were in a car stopped in his line of fire.

A 16-year-old who was also wounded in the shooting was taken into custody, because he was on house arrest at the time, in a previous firearms case, police said.

Police said they are still looking for the people who were in the drive-by car.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
