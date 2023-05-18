'Community campus' to take the place of old, vacant middle school in Hamden

The site of Hamden’s former middle school, which has stood vacant for years, will soon be demolished to make way for a new “community campus."

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz spoke in front of the site Thursday and said the structure would be put to good use.

“We're going to have the opportunity to turn it into a cultural and educational resource for this whole community,” Bysiewicz said.

The project will finally end a long chapter in the town’s history, which began in 2002 when the Hamden Middle School was abruptly shut down after soil contamination was found on the property.

The site was closed down and fell into disrepair. Local officials said the town is planning on engaging with residents to ensure the new center fits their needs.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said the future campus would be a resource for all residents.

“This site needs to be a place where the community can come to, where the community can thrive ... and be a place for kids to have happy, successful, enjoyable youth,” Garrett said.

Officials were light on actual plans for the site. Garrett said the town needs to speak to stakeholders in the area before they make any decisions about the amenities and services that will be available at the community campus. However, Garrett said a food bank and youth services could be included.

Town leaders are scheduled to engage with residents after the budget is passed, according to Erick Johnson, Hamden’s director of Economic Development.

“We'll be inviting stakeholders and the community to participate in that engagement process that will probably run through the end of this calendar year” Johnson said. “And then the outcome of that really will result in the production of a community plan.”

Garrett said she expects demolition to start next summer. The project received a $5.4 million grant in March from the state’s Community Investment Fund, which is designed to assist historically underserved communities.

Hamden’s Legislative Council added $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project Monday.

The neighborhood around the school historically suffered from environmental racism, officials said. Bysiewicz said the new center would help fight it.

“This project rose to the top because it addressed some long standing inequities in this area,” she said.

Garrett said the town expects to receive more money to help pay for the project.