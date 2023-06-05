© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Vietnam War veteran's Bridgeport home just got a makeover courtesy of a CT nonprofit

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published June 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
Vietnam Veteran Leonard Hunter visits with Volunteers from Sikorsky Aircraft as they try to finish painting the kitchen walls and cabinets while work is being done on his home with the help of Rebuilding Together Hartford in Bridgeport, Connecticut June 02, 2023.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Vietnam Veteran Leonard Hunter visits with Volunteers from Sikorsky Aircraft as they try to finish painting the kitchen walls and cabinets while work is being done on his home with the help of Rebuilding Together Hartford in Bridgeport, Connecticut June 02, 2023.

Vietnam War veteran Leonard Hunter and his wife Mary Hunter have lived in their Bridgeport home for 42 years, raising four children, gardening and caring for their grandkids.

After decades of service to his community, both as a veteran and a former crossing guard for a local public school near his house, Hunter received the home remodel of lifetime.

The nonprofit Rebuilding Together, located in Hartford, provided the Hunters with a new kitchen, a cleared out backyard and freshly planted flower beds along the front and side of the home.

“We’ve been living here for years and years and [this is] the first time anything beautiful has happened to us like this,” Mary Hunter said.

The renovation, which took place days after Memorial Day, was funded with about $17,500 from defense corporation Lockheed Martin. Roughly 20 Lockheed Martin employees volunteered to conduct the renovation.

Hunter said he’s excited for all aspects of the renovation, but is most looking forward to the improved yard.

“During the summer I love to cook out in my backyard. My wife says, ‘Honey, you cooking outside right?’ and I said, ‘Yeah I guess I am because you not cooking inside.’ So yes, I’m looking forward to that, you know, and just enjoying life,” Hunter said.

Vietnam Veteran Leonard Hunter and his wife Mary right behind him celebrates all of the yard work and the painting in the kitchen of his home with the volunteers from Sikorsky Aircraft and Rebuilding Together Hartford in Bridgeport, Connecticut June 02, 2023.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Vietnam Veteran Leonard Hunter and his wife Mary right behind him celebrates all of the yard work and the painting in the kitchen of his home with the volunteers from Sikorsky Aircraft and Rebuilding Together Hartford in Bridgeport, Connecticut June 02, 2023.

Hunter was particularly glad the organization targets former military members to receive home upgrades.

He served in the Army, and fought in Vietnam during 1968 and 1969, alongside four brothers. All five young men made it home.

“I’m just thankful that someone come along that wants to help out a veteran. And veterans, sometimes, are not appreciated. When we came home we were treated very bad. We were called baby killers and spit on and that’s not the way to accept someone that’s making the country safe for you to live in,” Hunter said.

Rebuilding Together Hartford works specifically on fixing up the homes of local veterans about twice a year.

With more than 100 chapters nationally, at least 150 veteran-owned homes are refurbished each year, according to Rebuilding Together Hartford Executive Director Don Chapman.

“Now they’re able to sit in the backyard and enjoy it, or garden in front. The neighbors are all fixing up their homes and now they’re fixing theirs too,” Chapman said.

The Hunters were chosen due to Leonard Hunter’s veteran status, their contributions to the Bridgeport community and income level.

“We try to source someone that’s known in the city, someone who’s been a long-time city resident, someone who’s given to the city, and he (Hunter) fits the bill perfect,” Chapman said. “He worked basically in public service, is retired and active in the town, bowling leagues and horseshoes.”

The project also presented an opportunity for the Lockheed Martin volunteers to connect, as some participants have never met in person, working with each other solely through virtual means.

Vietnam Veteran Leonard Hunter thanks Executive Director Don Chapman of Rebuilding Together Hartford for all of the yard work and the painting in the kitchen of his home with volunteers from Sikorsky Aircraft in Bridgeport, Connecticut June 02, 2023.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Vietnam Veteran Leonard Hunter thanks Executive Director Don Chapman of Rebuilding Together Hartford for all of the yard work and the painting in the kitchen of his home with volunteers from Sikorsky Aircraft in Bridgeport, Connecticut June 02, 2023.

Tags
News affordable housinghousingBridgeportFairfield County
Abigail Brone
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content