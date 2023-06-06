CT's latest budget agreement targets additional $150 million to help struggling K-12 kids

The Connecticut Senate approved a $51 billion budget Tuesday, which includes an additional $150 million in education funding. State officials say the bill will support learning and academic recovery in K-12 public schools.

The funding is centered on students' needs.

Students who come from low-income families, are English language learners, or who have underperformed in school due to pandemic learning loss can benefit from the funding, according to Hamish MacPhail, policy and research director for education advocacy group ConnCAN.

“There’s an opportunity to really accelerate learning, get kids back on track and make sure that they are ready for the world ahead,” MacPhail said.

While this funding is student-centered, it's up to local school districts to decide how to spend the money.

“As closely as those funds can be used for students, the better,” MacPhail said. “If they’re an English learner, coming from a low-income background and they attended a traditional public school, they should have the same resources available to them if their family decided to go to magnet school or a vocational agriculture school or charter school.”

The budget also contains over $240 million for Connecticut public K-12 schools for the 2024-25 school year. It will expand the state’s free community college program and give $135 million for the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the budget, heavily investing in education, is taking meaningful steps towards providing a more equitable education system for children.

“There is no better investment we can make than in our children’s education, and this year’s state budget provides an increase in education funding for New Haven public school students and other high-needs students and school districts across the state,” Elicker said.

“We still have a long way to go, but thanks to Governor Lamont, our state delegation, and the advocacy of parents, families and so many others, this year we moved further in the right direction.”