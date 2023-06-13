Home Run Derby X to bring MLB legends to Hartford's Dunkin' Park. And you can play, too

Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby X is coming to Dunkin' Park on Aug. 11, marking the first time the event has been held in the United States.

American League All-Star and New York Yankees World Series Champion Nick Swisher and Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Jonny Gomes will participate in the event at the Yard Goats home stadium in Hartford.

The event will also feature members of the public. Those with baseball and softball experience are encouraged to apply. Major League Baseball says there will be a draft day prior to the event, out of which a total of eight men and women will be selected to play in the public game.

Major League Baseball introduced Home Run Derby X last year in London, Mexico City and Seoul.

During the game, each co-ed team has three hitters and one pitcher. Both teams will include one professional player. Each hitter gets one at-bat while the opposing team is in the outfield. Points are awarded for home runs, catches by outfielders, and for hitting hot streaks and target strikes. After all at bats, the team with the most points wins.

#BREAKING Dunkin' Park chosen to host USA debut of MLB's Home Run Derby X with Nick Swisher & Jonny Gomes. Fast paced team-style Home Run Derby with activities, giveaways & more. HUGE announcements & additions coming. LIMITED tickets available!



Tickets: https://t.co/TpNvYtKcRv pic.twitter.com/hevvr9zvZh — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) June 12, 2023

“We are pleased to bring this new and exciting version of baseball to our fan base here in the United States and we think fans will find the action entertaining, while also getting a chance to see their baseball heroes compete alongside hometown players in a competitive environment,” said Casey Brett, a MLB senior vice president, in a statement.

The Yard Goats said it is looking for "baseball and softball players who can hit the ball out of the park" to show off their skills in a draft-day tryout on Aug. 10.

For more information on how to get tickets or to tryout, visit the Hartford Yard Goats event page.

Connecticut Public Radio's Matt Dwyer contributed to this report.