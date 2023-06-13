© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Home Run Derby X to bring MLB legends to Hartford's Dunkin' Park. And you can play, too

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published June 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
Legend Nick Swisher of the New York Yankees bats during the FTX MLB Home Run Derby X at Paradise City Hotel on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Incheon, South Korea.
Lucas Stevenson
/
MLB Photos via Getty Images
Legend Nick Swisher of the New York Yankees bats during the FTX MLB Home Run Derby X at Paradise City Hotel on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Incheon, South Korea.

Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby X is coming to Dunkin' Park on Aug. 11, marking the first time the event has been held in the United States.

American League All-Star and New York Yankees World Series Champion Nick Swisher and Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Jonny Gomes will participate in the event at the Yard Goats home stadium in Hartford.

The event will also feature members of the public. Those with baseball and softball experience are encouraged to apply. Major League Baseball says there will be a draft day prior to the event, out of which a total of eight men and women will be selected to play in the public game.

Major League Baseball introduced Home Run Derby X last year in London, Mexico City and Seoul.

During the game, each co-ed team has three hitters and one pitcher. Both teams will include one professional player. Each hitter gets one at-bat while the opposing team is in the outfield. Points are awarded for home runs, catches by outfielders, and for hitting hot streaks and target strikes. After all at bats, the team with the most points wins.

“We are pleased to bring this new and exciting version of baseball to our fan base here in the United States and we think fans will find the action entertaining, while also getting a chance to see their baseball heroes compete alongside hometown players in a competitive environment,” said Casey Brett, a MLB senior vice president, in a statement.

The Yard Goats said it is looking for "baseball and softball players who can hit the ball out of the park" to show off their skills in a draft-day tryout on Aug. 10.

For more information on how to get tickets or to tryout, visit the Hartford Yard Goats event page.

Connecticut Public Radio's Matt Dwyer contributed to this report.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

