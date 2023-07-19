Artists and creative writing students join forces for “Ekphrastic Extravaganza” at Vernon gallery

Ekphrastic poetry is defined as poems written about works of art. John Keats’ “ Ode on a Grecian Urn ” is a perfect example, as well as Anne Sexton’s take on Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

Each year at Vernon's Arts Center East (ACE), ekphrastic poetry takes center stage for “Ekphrastic Extravaganza.” Earlier this year, students from Rockville High School’s creative writing program selected a piece of art from an ACE member artist, and wrote a poem based on the work.

“The students tend to gravitate toward works that sing to them,” said Victoria Nordlund, creative writing director at Rockville High School. “Over the course of two months, they take the piece, they write poetry about them. We revise the poetry together, they come up with their final products, and then they get to see their poetry next to the work of art. It means a lot to my students to be able to have this authentic writing experience.”

One of the works in the exhibit is an untitled photograph by Wendy Fulginiti . The landscape picture shows a broken fence, a dusting of snow on the ground, and a gray sky. Student writer Brenna Schnitzke saw the photograph as a symbol of lost love.

Your words are growing

in pots in the pits

of my stomach

& maybe that’s why

I cannot forget

the way my name bloomed

from your mouth

& grew gardens into mine

Maybe you are something

I am supposed to remember

Keep you rooted

to my shoulders & carry you

barefooted through the cold

Like our love is seasonal

& the promise of spring

comes with the return

of you too

As much as the project benefits young writers, the experience is equally thrilling for the artist as well.

“Nine times out of 10, when the artists see the poem, they are so surprised by what these kids found in their artwork that they absolutely did not see themselves,” said Liz Bologna, executive director of ACE. “It’s delightful to hear the artist say ‘I had no idea that’s what the writer would find when they looked at it.’ It’s my favorite event of the year.”