Truck accident causes outage for Verizon customers in central and eastern CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published July 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT

Customers of Verizon Wireless are experiencing outages in central and eastern Connecticut.

A truck accident cut a third party vendor's fiber lines and is disrupting service for customers, said company spokesperson Andrew Testa.

"Our engineers are working to restore service as soon as possible once our vendor repairs the fibers," Testa said.

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, some customers were still experiencing outages.

Verizon said that even if cell service is disrupted, 911 calls will still go through as long as a signal from another carrier is available.

The company says affected customers can enable Wi-Fi calling on their mobile device to make and receive calls during the outage.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public.
