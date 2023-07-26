Watch a New Haven high school's rise to national culinary excellence
Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven has been competing in the culinary arts for about 10 years. Despite having no budget for the program, the team began to win titles at the state and national level only a few years after they started to compete.
In this mini-doc, follow this year’s team on their journey to the national championship, where the top schools from each state will compete under pressure to create the best culinary experience in the nation.