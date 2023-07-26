© 2023 Connecticut Public

Watch a New Haven high school's rise to national culinary excellence

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ryan Caron King
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Wilbur Cross High School culinary team and management teams stand for a portrait in front of the Washington Hilton in D.C. during the 2023 National ProStart Invitational.
Screengrab from Connecticut Public video
/
Connecticut Public
The Wilbur Cross High School culinary team and management teams stand for a portrait in front of the Washington Hilton in D.C. during the 2023 Prostart National Invitational. (Screengrab from Connecticut Public video)

Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven has been competing in the culinary arts for about 10 years. Despite having no budget for the program, the team began to win titles at the state and national level only a few years after they started to compete.

In this mini-doc, follow this year’s team on their journey to the national championship, where the top schools from each state will compete under pressure to create the best culinary experience in the nation.

Wilbur Cross High School Culinary teacher Nathaniel Bradshaw reviews the cut size of carrots as his students practice for the National ProStart Invitational -- a competition where schools from all 50 states gather to compete in culinary arts and restaurant management skills. Bradshaw started the school's competitive culinary program around ten years ago, and has funded it through catering events and selling ice cream sandwiches during school.
Wilbur Cross High School Culinary teacher Nathaniel Bradshaw reviews the cut size of carrots as his students practice for the National ProStart Invitational -- a competition where schools from all 50 states gather to compete in culinary arts and restaurant management skills. Bradshaw started the school's competitive culinary program around ten years ago, and has funded it through catering events and selling ice cream sandwiches during school.

Ryan Caron King
Ryan Caron King joined Connecticut Public in 2015 as a reporter and video journalist. He was one of eight dedicated reporters on the New England News Collaborative’s launch team, covering regional issues such as immigration, the environment, transportation, and the opioid epidemic. His work has been published nationally on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here & Now, and on NPR’s digital platforms. From 2017 to 2018, Ryan was on a team covering the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for “Excellence in Video.” Since 2019, he has been a full-time visuals journalist.
