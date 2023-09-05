Expect hot temperatures in CT this week

Heat index values in Connecticut are expected to reach nearly 100 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect for Hartford County until 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the NWS says.

The hot and humid weather is expected to last through Friday, Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said. Lows will reach around 70 degrees Tuesday night before temperatures climb back into the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol from Tuesday to Thursday. People seeking relief can find cooling centers by calling 211 or going to 211ct.org.

“While Labor Day signals the unofficial end of summer, that doesn’t mean that we won’t continue to see high temperatures that will feel very hot and humid,” Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

The DPH says people should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in cooler air-conditioned or shaded areas, and limit the time spent in the sun.

“Additionally, more physical tasks should take place in the morning or evening, when the sun is less intense, and temperatures are cooler,” Juthani said.

People should wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and drink plenty of water.

A handful of school districts said Tuesday they planned to dismiss students early because of the heat.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued air quality alerts for southern New Haven County and southern New London County until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Ground level ozone within those regions could approach or exceed unhealthy standards, the agency warns.

This story will be updated.