Woman arrested after shooting inside Bristol Police Department lobby

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published October 6, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT

A woman was arrested Thursday night after she opened fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officials said.

The woman entered the department lobby just after 10:30 p.m. and fired multiple rounds at the front lobby office window, which was unoccupied at the time, the department said in a statement.

The rounds did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass. The department says officers worked to negotiate with the woman, who continued shooting.

“The subject discharged additional rounds toward responding officers prompting one officer to return fire, however, the rounds were again stopped by bullet-resistant glass,” the department said.

Officers then used a stun gun on the woman, who was taken into custody. 

The state police and Office of the Inspector General are investigating.

People without essential police-related business are asked to avoid the area Friday.

Staff Report
