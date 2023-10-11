© 2023 Connecticut Public

Connecticut high school student dies after losing consciousness at football practice

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT

A Connecticut high school student died after losing consciousness at football practice, school officials said.

Windsor High School student Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera lost consciousness during practice Tuesday and was given CPR by police and emergency medical technicians, district superintendent Terrence Hill said in a letter to families.

Hill said the teen was not engaged in any football drills or tackling at the time.

The student was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, Hill said. “Sadly, the medical professionals were unable to revive him,” he said.

Hill said crisis counselors would be available for students and staff on Wednesday. “As a community we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers and support them moving forward however we can," he said.

No other information on the student's death was provided. District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
