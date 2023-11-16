© 2023 Connecticut Public

‘Don’t take the bullying:’ Racist remarks take a toll on Puerto Rican business owner in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Published November 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST
Jose Martin, owner of J. Martin Landscaping, checking his equipment before starting his work day November 15, 2023. Last month, Martin was allegedly a victim of discriminatory remarks by a Middletown couple while finishing up a service call he was providing on Frisbee Street.
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
/
Connecticut Public
A couple is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court Friday as they face charges of disorderly conduct stemming from an incident captured on social media.

The video shows the couple using racist language against a landscaper in Middletown last month.

Jose Martin, the owner of J Martin Landscaping, said he was finishing his work on Frisbee Street when Robert Shaw and Sharon Bourgeois-Williams approached him and his brother. Martin, who is Puerto Rican, recorded the incident on his smartphone, which went viral in Puerto Rico and internationally.

The video showed the couple yelling slurs and insults like “No speaky engee! You don’t even have a visa! Are you here legally?”

"It made me feel bad because I don't think anybody can disrespect anybody the way they did to us. And then they didn't even know that we were Americans, too,” Martin said. “So I don't even know why people still do those kinds of situations like discrimination. I'm Puerto Rican. It can happen to me. Nobody's supposed to do stuff like that."

Martin said the incident has affected him and his family emotionally. He said he has also received threatening messages, causing him to fear for his and his family's safety.

"For the first two weeks, I was without work, worrying and scared a little bit that these people were gonna take revenge on me or my family,” he said. “I stopped working, and then I put cameras on my house and everywhere."

An American Psychological Association study says discrimination-related stress can lead to severe mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression.

When contacted at her residence by a Connecticut Public reporter, Bourgeois-Williams declined to comment on the matter. Sheearlier told WTNH-TV that she and her partner, Robert Shaw, “made a mistake.” Bourgeois-Williams and Shaw face charges of disorderly conduct.

The Middletown Police report indicated that Shaw appeared to be intoxicated, but Martin said that wasn’t the case.

Outside the court on Friday, community activists are set to rally in support of Martin and against the recent rise in incidents across Connecticut involving racism, antisemitism and discrimination, from racist flyers in Stamford to various incidents in Bristol. Following the Israel-Hamas War, the Anti-Defamation League has reported a significant increase in reported hate incidents in Connecticut in recent weeks compared to the same time period last year

Martin has expressed gratitude for support from the community and various activist groups while his case goes through the courts.

"Don't let nobody treat you differently because we are human beings,” he said.

Martin does not yet have a lawyer, but he says feels his civil rights have been violated by the racist incident. The Civil Rights Act is federal legislation that helps prevent discrimination against individuals based on their race, color, religion, sex, and national origin.

Martin shared a message to other people who may face discrimination because of their background.

“We are here for a reason, and no matter what country you are from, don't let anybody treat you that way,” Martin said. “Don't take the bullying."
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa is a journalist with extensive experience in Latino communities' politics, social issues, and culture. She founded Boceto Media, a digital Spanish-language newspaper based in Connecticut. Maricarmen holds a Bachelor's in Social Work from Springfield College, and a Master's in Journalism and Media Production from Sacred Heart University. As a reporter for Connecticut Public, she is dedicated to delivering accurate and informative coverage of the Hispanic/Latino population in the region. Maricarmen is an experienced and passionate journalist who strives to bring a voice to the stories of her community.
See stories by Maricarmen Cajahuaringa

