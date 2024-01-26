© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Child advocates push for permanent CT Child Tax Credit this legislative session

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published January 26, 2024 at 5:06 PM EST
FILE: New Hampshire parents and other supporters gather outside of Senator Hassan's Manchester office to thank her for child tax credit payments and demand they be made permanent on September 14, 2021 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Scott Eisen
/
Getty
FILE: New Hampshire parents and other supporters gather outside of Senator Hassan's Manchester office to thank her for child tax credit payments and demand they be made permanent on September 14, 2021 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Child welfare advocates are making a case for a permanent Connecticut child tax credit. Findings of a new study by the Child advocacy group Voices for Children says a permanent child tax credit would help ease financial burdens for low- and moderate-income families.

It comes in the midst of a push for state lawmakers to take up the issue during the current legislative session.

In making a case for why Connecticut should establish a permanent child tax credit,Shira Markoff, senior policy fellow at D.C.-based low-income advocacy nonprofit Prosperity Now, said a reliable child tax credit would allow families financial flexibility where other state and federal aid lacks.

When the federal child tax credit was expanded during the height of the pandemic, there was a marked dip in impoverished children, according to Markoff.

“We saw that child poverty was nearly cut in half from 2020 to 2021 and food insecurity was reduced,” Markoff said. “Families were spending the bulk of their funds on their basic needs and paying down debt and that results were particularly strong for Black and Latina families.”

A permanent child tax credit creates financial flexibility for qualified families, Markoff said.

“Having a CTC, especially a fully refundable one, would give that influx of unrestricted cash that families can use to do whatever they feel is most important,” she said.

Connecticut had a temporary child tax credit for qualifying low-income families. The program was funded by COVID relief dollars and expired in 2021.

The temporary credit provided income-qualified families a rebate of up to a maximum of $750, or $250 per child up to three children.

Credit recipients often use the funds to go toward basic needs, including housing. Alongside a permanent state credit, advocates say housing needs to be made more affordable.

In the long term, Connecticut needs to increase housing supply and make it easier for tax credit recipients to access affordable options, State Representative Jason Rojas said.

“I think we need to invest more in rental assistance programs and while we do that, my first point stands true, we actually need places for those people to actually use rental assistance or a housing choice voucher,” Rojas said.

While the pandemic-era child tax credit provided tremendous family support, its lapse contributed to a 7 percent increase in Connecticut child poverty.

Federally, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 doubled the child tax credit to $2,000 and made limits to the refundable amount of up to $1,400 per child.

Similar to statewide credits, the federal child tax credit was temporarily increased during the height of the pandemic.
Tags
News affordable housinghousingchildrenLatest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content