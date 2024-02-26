Greenwich pleads for public support of affordable housing trust

Greenwich is looking for ways to spread awareness about its affordable housing trust fund.

The trust is toying with the idea of hosting a public forum increasing public knowledge of, and in turn potential contribution to, the affordable housing trust fund.

Although no date has yet been announced, a public meeting is being planned to coincide with the expiration of several trust board members, Trust Co-Chair Bill Finger said in a recent board meeting.

Finger wants the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), a legislative group of more than 200 residents, to learn more about the trust.

“That'll be an opportunity for RTM people to hear about and understand a little bit about the trust board and the trust fund,” Finger said. “It'll be a good time, again, for us to think about doing these educational programs.”

State data shows that as of 2022, about 5.7% of Greenwich’s housing stock is deemed affordable, well below the 10% affordable housing stock required by the state. That amounts to about 1,450 of the town’s 25,631 housing units being affordable.

A public educational session was held in the fall and in-person attendance was low. The session was also broadcast remotely, Trust Co-chair Mary Jenkins said.

“It would be really great if, when we have it, we can do it on Zoom. Because again, getting to town hall for people, especially if it's after work is very difficult, and you're just limiting your audience and really love to be able to do it on Zoom,” Jenkins said.

The affordable housing trust fund was established in 2021 and given $650,000 in starter funding from the town’s COVID-19 relief money.

As of October 2023, the fund received $40,000 in donations and is looking to boost funding and its townwide presence.

The fund is one of several in Fairfield County that developed in recent years, including Darien and Stamford.