Dorm fire displaces 60 students at Central Connecticut State University

A fire in a Central Connecticut State University dorm in New Britain has displaced dozens of students, according to university officials.

The fire ignited Monday evening at F. Don James, one of the oldest residence halls on campus.

Sixty students have been displaced as a result of the fire, school officials said. No injuries were reported and the university said the students are safe.

The fire ignited on the building’s first floor. Officials said the sprinkler system in the building helped to keep the fire under control.

“Students were evacuated and the New Britain Fire Department arrived on scene within minutes to put the fire out,” the university said in a statement.

Students are going to Memorial Hall and the Student Center while the university coordinates temporary housing, according to a spokesperson.

“The university is grateful everyone is safe,” President Zulma Toro said in a statement. “The students did exactly what they should in a situation like this and we are working on making them comfortable in a new space.”

The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal, according to school officials.