As March Madness tips off, gambling in CT could shift to center court

March Madness is beginning and the American Gaming Association estimates legal bets on this year's NCAA basketball tournaments to reach a whopping $2.7 billion.

In Connecticut, 175,000 residents are at risk of developing a gambling problem, according to the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Government officials are now demanding that sports betting companies stop targeting problem gamblers with promotions and ads.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Monday that sports betting companies should stop using customer data to target potential problem gamblers.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has a statewide portal for consumers to voluntarily exclude themselves from receiving direct marketing materials and participating in gaming activities in Connecticut. Almost 4,000 individuals have signed up for self-exclusion since the list was created in 2021.

A recent investigation from The Wall Street Journal found that problem gamblers who try to leave online gambling platforms go through complicated self-exclusion procedures.

Adults who are betting this season are reminded by DCP to use timers and money limits. “We know this is a popular time to place wagers, but as people get caught up in the excitement of the end of the college basketball season, it can be easy to lose track of how much time or money you may have spent,” Bryan Cafferelli, DCP commissioner, said.

Introduced by Blumenthal this year, the Gambling Addiction Recovery, Investment and Treatment (GRIT) Act would set aside federal funds to treat and research gambling addiction. The proposal still needs to be approved by Congress.

Resources and support for problems relating to gambling are available. Call the Connecticut Council on Problem Gaming's 24/7 confidential Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-789-7777 or visit www.ccpg.org or visit portal.ct.gov/problemgaming. To learn about self-exclusion, go to ct.gov/selfexclusion.