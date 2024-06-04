© 2024 Connecticut Public

Bear killed in Connecticut and the shooter claims self defense, a year after a law was passed

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 4, 2024 at 9:42 AM EDT

Connecticut police were investigating the killing of a 450-pound, adult male black bear on Monday morning and claims by the shooter that it was done in self-defense.

The bear was killed after “reportedly feeding at an unsecured dumpster" in Canton, a community of about 10,000 people and about 13 miles northwest of Hartford, said Paul Copleman, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. DEEP's Environmental and Conservation Police officers is conducting the investigation.

The shooting comes a year after the General Assembly passed legislation that explicitly allows someone to use deadly force to kill a bear in Connecticut if they reasonably believe it’s inflicting or about to inflict great bodily harm to a person, a pet or is entering an occupied building.

Some state legislators, concerned about the increase in human and bear interactions in Connecticut, had hoped the legislation would have gone further and included a bear hunt and restrictions on people unintentionally feeding the hungry animals.

Copleman said this marks the second time someone has claimed self-defense in killing a bear since the law was enacted.

In recent years, bears have been spotted throughout Connecticut. In 2023, bears were reported in 165 of the state's 169 cities and towns.

There were more than 200 bear sightings last year in Canton. During a live news report on Monday evening by WFSB-TV about the shooting, another black bear showed to check out the same row of dumpsters before returning to the woods.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

