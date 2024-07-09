Hot temperatures continue in CT this week. Here's what to know

A heat advisory is in effect this week until Wednesday afternoon as the state experiences higher than normal temperatures.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state’s extreme hot weather protocol Monday, with forecasts calling for the heat index to be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Overnight temperatures going into Wednesday are not expected to bring relief, as forecasts indicate a drop only into the 70s.

This has been Connecticut’s second heat wave, the first being last month, when temperatures reached the mid-90s, and some areas felt hotter than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The governor’s advisory prompts state agencies and municipalities to act as cooling centers for vulnerable populations who may suffer from heat-related illnesses. The most recent information on cooling centers can be found on Connecticut United Way’s website, or by calling 2-1-1.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has also issued an Air Quality Action Day for Fairfield, New Haven, and Middlesex counties, the National Weather Service reported.

According to CT DEEP’s Air Quality Index, the ground-level ozone layer has reached the mid-50s to 100s. This may be unsuitable for sensitive groups, such as those with lung illnesses or young children. The alert is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Connecticut Public's Michayla Savitt contributed to this report.