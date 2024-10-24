© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pension problems plague an already troubled hospital deal between YNHH and Prospect Medical Holdings

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:59 PM EDT
Updated October 25, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT
Rockville General Hospital is owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, a for profit company based in California. September 17, 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Rockville General Hospital is owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, a for profit company based in California. September 17, 2024.

A $435 million hospital purchase agreement between Yale New Haven Health System and Prospect Medical Holdings hit another stumbling block this month, with Yale accusing the private-equity-backed firm of failing to pay into its employee pension obligations.

The missed payments were due on Sept. 15 and in response, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a government agency, has stepped in to protect the workers’ pension plans. That’s according to an Oct. 9 court filing by Yale, which referred to the missed payments as a “new, very serious issue.”

The intervention has added a new layer of complexity to the troubled deal, with the pension protection agency now claiming rights to more than $4 million in Prospect assets to be sold to Yale, should the deal go through.

Yale said it notified Prospect on Oct. 4 to pay into its employee pension obligations and lift the liens on its assets within 30 days. Yale said a failure to do so would give it the right to terminate its purchase agreement of the struggling hospitals, which include Manchester Memorial and Rockville General Hospital in Vernon.

In a statement, Prospect said Yale’s court filing is “legal delay tactics” and that Prospect would deliver its Connecticut hospitals to Yale free of any outstanding financial obligations to the federal pension protection agency.

Prospect Medical’s deal with YNHH also includes Waterbury Hospital, which has struggled with staffing problems and been cited for equipment violations in operating rooms, as Connecticut Public has reported.

Meanwhile, hospital workers remain alarmed, said John Brady of AFT-Connecticut, a union that represents workers at Manchester Memorial and Rockville General hospitals.

Even though workers’ pensions are protected by the federal agency, Brady said they are concerned that the plans have been underfunded and about who, ultimately, will pick up the tab for the missed pension payments.

“Our members appear to be okay because the pensions are insured by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation,” he said. “[But] somebody has to make that up … if Prospect’s going to, you know, cut and run on it.”

Learn more

Rusty equipment found in operating rooms at Prospect-owned Waterbury Hospital, state inspectors say  

As doctors say they're waiting to get paid by Prospect, staffing shake-up hits Manchester Memorial

Pattern of alleged abuse emerges following state inspections at 2 Prospect-owned CT hospitals

Staffing problems persist at Prospect-owned Waterbury Hospital, union leader says
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.