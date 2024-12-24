© 2024 Connecticut Public

CT wakes up to a white Christmas Eve

Published December 24, 2024 at 11:24 AM EST
Snow dusts the nativity scene on Christmas Eve at The Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford.
Snow dusts the nativity scene on Christmas Eve at The Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford.

Connecticut woke up to a white Christmas Eve Tuesday.

Parts of the state received light snow as a dusting fell in some locations creating a festive start to the holiday week. Snow quickly fell across the state moving in from the Northwest to Southeast regions.

The holiday week is expected to bring mild temperatures in the 30s and 40s compared to the frigid weather earlier this week with the thermometer plunging to 11 degrees..

Forecasters predict a dry Christmas and Hanukkah with a chance of rain this weekend.

 

 
