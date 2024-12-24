CT wakes up to a white Christmas Eve

Connecticut woke up to a white Christmas Eve Tuesday.

Parts of the state received light snow as a dusting fell in some locations creating a festive start to the holiday week. Snow quickly fell across the state moving in from the Northwest to Southeast regions.

The holiday week is expected to bring mild temperatures in the 30s and 40s compared to the frigid weather earlier this week with the thermometer plunging to 11 degrees..

Forecasters predict a dry Christmas and Hanukkah with a chance of rain this weekend.



