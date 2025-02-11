© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT's 211 hotline under strain amid housing crisis

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published February 11, 2025 at 5:08 PM EST
United way of Connecticut CEO Lisa Tepper Bates speaking at the Legislative Office Building today about 211’s increase in demand and need for more funding February 11, 2025 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Abigail Brone
/
Connecticut Public
United way of Connecticut CEO Lisa Tepper Bates speaking at the Legislative Office Building today about 211’s increase in demand and need for more funding February 11, 2025 in Hartford, Connecticut.

The 211 of Connecticut program helps residents with a variety of services including housing, food, utilities and childcare. But, the service is strained and funding isn’t meeting demand.

Calls to the 2-1-1 helpline service have increased by 300% since 2019, according to the United Way of Connecticut, which operates the 211 system.

Calls for help with housing alone rose over 30 percent from 2023 to 2024, according to United Way of Connecticut President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Tepper Bates. Homelessness has also increased in Connecticut by more than 30% from 2021 to 2024.

“We are fielding more calls than ever,” Tepper Bates said. “The calls are longer because we're trying to creatively problem solve with people when there isn't the resource that they most need. So our system is under a lot of stress right now.”

To help serve the increasing number of homeless residents, the organization is asking the state legislature for $500,000 to support the housing crisis hotline, Tepper Bates said. The funding would replace funds previously provided by the state Department of Housing using COVID-19 relief dollars, which will no longer be available.

Without the additional funding, United Way won’t be able to operate 24/7 homeless hotline services.

“We simply won't be in a position to continue to man that service. 24/7, we would have to be able to take that staff and concentrate them during daytime hours to keep up with the demand as best we can,” Tepper Bates said.

Without around-the-clock housing services, unhoused residents will suffer, Tepper Bates said.

In total, United Way of Connecticut is requesting an additional $2.75 million in annual funding from the state legislature.

Samantha Rosado, of Waterbury, recently called 211 for housing help following her mother’s death. With 211’s help, Rosado was able to get back on her feet and found new employment.

“211 became my stepping stone, connecting me with incredible organizations and compassionate people in my community,” Rosado said. “My goal is to have a place of my own and to go back to school to become a nurse like my mom.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.