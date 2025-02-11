CT's 211 hotline under strain amid housing crisis

The 211 of Connecticut program helps residents with a variety of services including housing, food, utilities and childcare. But, the service is strained and funding isn’t meeting demand.

Calls to the 2-1-1 helpline service have increased by 300% since 2019, according to the United Way of Connecticut, which operates the 211 system.

Calls for help with housing alone rose over 30 percent from 2023 to 2024, according to United Way of Connecticut President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Tepper Bates. Homelessness has also increased in Connecticut by more than 30% from 2021 to 2024.

“We are fielding more calls than ever,” Tepper Bates said. “The calls are longer because we're trying to creatively problem solve with people when there isn't the resource that they most need. So our system is under a lot of stress right now.”

To help serve the increasing number of homeless residents, the organization is asking the state legislature for $500,000 to support the housing crisis hotline, Tepper Bates said. The funding would replace funds previously provided by the state Department of Housing using COVID-19 relief dollars, which will no longer be available.

Without the additional funding, United Way won’t be able to operate 24/7 homeless hotline services.

“We simply won't be in a position to continue to man that service. 24/7, we would have to be able to take that staff and concentrate them during daytime hours to keep up with the demand as best we can,” Tepper Bates said.

Without around-the-clock housing services, unhoused residents will suffer, Tepper Bates said.

In total, United Way of Connecticut is requesting an additional $2.75 million in annual funding from the state legislature.

Samantha Rosado, of Waterbury, recently called 211 for housing help following her mother’s death. With 211’s help, Rosado was able to get back on her feet and found new employment.

“211 became my stepping stone, connecting me with incredible organizations and compassionate people in my community,” Rosado said. “My goal is to have a place of my own and to go back to school to become a nurse like my mom.”