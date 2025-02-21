Supervised drug-usage sites could come to CT under proposed overdose legislation

Connecticut lawmakers are revisiting legislation to establish an overdose prevention center pilot program that would make way for supervised drug usage and injection sites for people with substance use disorder.

The proposal was part of a public hearing before the state Public Health Committee Friday. Supervised drug usage sites have been around in the U.S. for several years, starting in New York in 2021.

The spaces provide a place for people with substance use disorder to self-administer controlled substances under the observation of licensed health care professionals.

“Overdose is not a crime, it's a crisis,” said state Sen. Dr. Saud Anwar, co-chair of the Public Health Committee. “An individual who is in that moment of that overdose, that's a moment where things are changing rapidly.”

A medical doctor, Anwar talked of the rapid crisis that unfolds moments after an overdose — breathing could stop in just three to four minutes and the brain cells begin to die. But he said this is also a critical window of opportunity for life-saving intervention.

In 2024, about 1,100 people “needed that lifeline, about 1,200 people in 2023 needed that lifeline,” Anwar said. “In 2022 about 1,400 people needed that lifeline, and that lifeline was not there. How long are we going to wait?”

But at supervised sites, medical workers can intervene in an overdose within seconds, according to Livia Cox, founder of the Middletown Harm Reduction Initiative.

“In Connecticut, a person is now more likely to die from an unintentional drug overdose than from a motor vehicle accident,” she said.

‘A place without judgement’

Cox and Anwar were part of a coalition of Connecticut lawmakers, harm reduction experts and grieving family members who gathered in Hartford Friday, urging lawmakers to push the bill through.

They and other advocates said individuals at the supervised centers seek support services over the course of their disorder, including mental health counseling, housing and treatment – people outside the centers tend to shun seeking services to avoid being stigmatized.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Dita Bhargava, whose son Alec Pelletier died of fentanyl overdose on his 26th birthday in 2018, kisses her daughter 16 year old Arya Pelletier, after speaking during a press conference for Senate Bill 1285, legislation seeking to establish an overdose prevention center pilot program at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut on February 21, 2025.

Dita Bhargava, whose son Alec Pelletier died of fentanyl overdose on his 26th birthday in 2018, said fear of stigma prevented him from seeking help. He was at a sober home in Canaan at the time.

“On that fateful night, Alec felt too ashamed to ask for help, too embarrassed to reach out to those nearby men just outside of his bedroom,” Bhargava said. “If he had been in a safe and supportive environment, a place without judgment, he would have been here today.”

Bhargava described her son as “a caring, funny, intelligent young man with a promising future as a Triple-A hockey player, who was on his path to recovery, yet he faced overwhelming battles, too often invisible to those around him.”

“Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate, and it thrives in the shadows of shame and stigma,” she said.

In 2023, Connecticut lawmakers attempted to establish safe drug-usage sites, but that language was dropped from a later version of the bill.

After dropping that language, the General Assembly passed a law directing state agencies to create pilot harm reduction centers.

These centers would help people with substance use disorder get medical treatment for an overdose, counseling, and provide test strips.

“These are places where the air is clean, and things are calm,” Cox said. They resemble in many ways what you might expect from a drop in center, or a medical facility, and the way people are treated is in accordance with that as well.

Supervised drug-usage sites are already in neighboring New York

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times / Getty FILE: A man utilizes the narcotic consumption booths at a safe injection site at OnPoint NYC on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in New York, NY. In 2021, New York City opened two supervised drug injection sites in the Harlem and Washington Heights neighborhoods in an effort to address the increase in overdose deaths.

In November 2021, OnPoint NYC opened the country’s first two supervised drug-injection sites in New York City.

Following the opening of the centers, there was an immediate impact, according to Sam Rivera, executive director at OnPoint NYC.

“We have a partnership with the park across the street from our site in Washington Heights,” Rivera said. “In that park, we were collecting 13,000 syringes a month. A month after we opened, that number went down to 1,000 syringes.”

“Immediately, the impact was watching 12,000 syringes leave the park and [it] starts to change what that park looks like,” Rivera said. “There's a children's playground that's been closed for years because of drug deals. That summer, that park opened again, and I remember taking a step to the window, walking over to the window, we were watching kids playing in the sprinklers.”

Connecticut Public’s Michayla Savitt contributed to this report.