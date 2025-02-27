In photos: A look back at basketball legend Diana Taurasi, from UConn to WNBA

UConn basketball legend Diana Taurasi is making the media rounds this week, talking about why she’s deciding now to call it a career and retire from the WNBA.
“It didn’t just happen overnight ... the seasons started piling on: 20 seasons, 12 seasons overseas,” Taurasi, the WNBA’s leading scorer, told ABC’s “The View.”
“I think just being 42 and really doing everything that I could have ever dreamt of doing on a basketball court, I felt full. I was happy. I was ready to move on. I don’t know what that looks like, but I was ready.”
Taurasi won three WNBA Championships with the Phoenix Mercury and captured six Olympic gold medals.
Taurasi helped lead UConn to three national championships when she played in Connecticut in the early 2000s.
UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Taurasi transcended basketball and became synonymous with the sport.
“For as long as people talk about college basketball, WNBA basketball, Olympic basketball: Diana is the greatest winner in the history of basketball, period,” Auriemma said in a statement. “I’ve had the pleasure of being around her for a lot of those moments, and she’s the greatest teammate I’ve ever coached. I’m happy for her and her family. At the same time, I’m sad that I’ll never get to see her play again, but I saw more than most.”
In a Connecticut Public Television documentary 20 years ago, Taurasi described what would stick with her about her time at UConn.
“The things on the court you always remember ... the game against Tennessee, the Final Fours,” she said. “But I don't think that's the first thing that's going to pop up in my head. It's going to be the bus rides, sitting on the couch, making fun of each other's noses. Just dumb stuff ... That's what I'm gonna remember.”
Here's a look at Taurasi's career through the years, from UConn to the WNBA:
Connecticut Public's Mark Mirko, Matt Dwyer and Jennifer Ahrens contributed to this report.
