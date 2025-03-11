Former US Capitol police officer asks CT Democrats to stop infighting

Former U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn, who gained national attention for his defense of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, asked democrats at an awards dinner in Trumbull Sunday to stand together.

“Let's be realistic, first of all with our expectations about what's going on,” Dunn said. “Because when we're not realistic about our expectations, what do we do? We do in-fighting with each other, and we say primary Jim Himes; are you kidding me?”

Dunn’s remarks come days after Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut voted to censure Rep. Al Green, a fellow Democrat from Texas. Himes was among 10 House Democrats to censure Green, for disrupting President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. The censure vote set off backlash among some Connecticut Democrats.

Dunn pleaded with Connecticut Democrats to rally around Himes, who has faced sustained criticism from people within and outside Connecticut over his vote.

“He hates Donald Trump more than anybody in this damn room, and that's the fighter we need, and we need to all unify and get behind each other,” Dunn said.

Himes spoke at the event hours after meeting with voters, including state NAACP members. Himes defended his vote, claiming Democrats needed to maintain decorum.

Dunn, who ran for a congressional seat in Maryland last year and lost, also formed a political action committee. He is on a nationwide speaking tour, visiting local Democratic parties.

While Dunn promoted unity, he also acknowledged many were angry at the perceived lack of aggression from Democrats toward the White House.

State Rep. Sarah Keitt, a Democrat who represents Trumbull and Monroe, said her constituents have also expressed disapproval over Himes’ vote.

She asked those angered over the Democratic response, to get involved.

“We need you all to organize the protests, to stand up, voice your displeasure,” Keitt said. “And I know it's hard because you're preaching to the choir.”

Dunn said as much, but acknowledged many voters in and outside Connecticut voted for Trump, despite being impeached for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I can't promise you all that it's going to be OK,” Dunn said. “I can't promise you that we're going to make it through these next four years, but I damn sure promise you that I will give every breath I got to make sure that it will be OK.”