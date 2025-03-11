Greater Bridgeport Symphony's new musical director is thrilled to share his talents with local youth

Music is reaching an international level at Greater Bridgeport Symphony (GBS). The appointment of Eduardo Leandro as the symphony's new musical director and principal conductor, invites cross-cultural education to greater Bridgeport youth.

Leandro, who is a Brazilian percussionist and conductor, has studied music across six continents. After his initial music education at São Paulo State University in Brazil, he traveled through the Netherlands and Switzerland, focusing on his cutting-edge, avant-garde style.

Leandro, who frequently works with young music students, wants to educate Bridgeport youth on the impact and importance of music around the world.

“[Music] is a wonderful way to get to know the world a little bit,” Leandro said. He further believes music is a “wonderful avenue” to learn about how other people think.

Phyllis Cortese, executive director of GBS, applauded Leandro’s ability to connect with Bridgeport youth through his craft. Cortese deemed him “uniquely positioned” with an amazing musical ear.

“He’ll hear the language that the children are speaking and he’ll just immediately break into that language,” Cortese said. “These young children, their eyes just pop wide open, and they’re just engaged and just so thrilled that, ‘here is this famous conductor and musician, and he’s in my classroom, and he speaks my language.’”

Leandro moved to the United States 28 years ago. He recalled one of his greatest teachers, Gustav Meier, who worked as GBS musical director for over four decades.

Leandro learned intently from Meier and attended GBS concerts. In 2021, a personal friend and GBS violinist invited Leandro to conduct their symphony as a guest conductor.

Four years later, Leandro was invited to take a permanent position.

“This is something that I think we can really work together [with] and make something beautiful, that’s meaningful to the people around it, you know, to the community in greater Bridgeport,” Leandro said about his appointment.

That talent of GBS is something that particularly excites Leandro about this opportunity. He thinks this position is a natural fit, and said he has never experienced a bad moment while working with the Bridgeport symphony.

Still, Leandro admitted he has a big responsibility to make meaningful and special music.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said.

Over 180 applications were received for the position, according to Cortese. She said Leandro’s cumulative skill-set mirrored the community connection GBS was seeking.

Leandro said being a Brazilian percussionist will always be in his DNA. He calls music a “sensation,” something that does not translate well with words and lives within its own universe.

“Music needs to be talked about, it needs to be understood,” he said. “But, before all of that, you need to feel it in your body.”

Leandro’s debut concert with GBS, "Something Big!" will be held at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport on May 10. Tickets can be purchased at www.gbs.org.